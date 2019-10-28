Singled Out: Venus Furs' Guards In The Garden

Venus Furs, a music project of Montreal artist Paul Kasner, released a new single "Guards In The Garden," from the upcoming debut album and we asked Paul to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Guards in the Garden" was one of the two songs on the upcoming debut LP that featured a brass section - trumpet and trombone - recorded digitally and then again through a Roland Space Echo, adding some vintage reverb and delayed texture to the song, complementing the gradual build of energy and sounds as the song progressed.

Lyrically, it was written with stream-of-conscious lyrics inspired by late night drives ("windy midnight avenues bleed gently into one"), decaying urban infrastructure ("the light's been broken for month's now, it's good to see that people here still care"), and classic literature ("so I call on my muse, but she was less than amused..."), about a risky, secret love affair ("clandestine passion...while the King sits unsuspecting on the thrown...). Musically, the song was inspired by bands like The Kinks, Oasis, and The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





