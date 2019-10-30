.

Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-30-2019

Beartooth

Beartooth and Motionless In White have announced that they will be teaming up early in the new year for a U.S. coheadlining tour and have revealed the initial dates for the trek.

The Diseased & Disguised Tour is scheduled to kick off on January 4th in Seattle, Washington at the Showbox SODO and dates have been announced through and runs through January 30 in Fort Lauderdale, with more dates and support to be announced soon

Beartooth's Oshie Bichar had this to say, "We're going on tour with a Motionless In White. It's quite literally the only reason to actually leave your house in the dead of winter. So bundle up and get ready to have your faces melted by the glowing warmth of a tasty riff," says .

Motionless In White singer Chris Motionless added, "Are you planning on a New Year's resolution of hitting the gym harder? Losing some unwanted poundage? Well, come get that sweat on with us and Beartooth in January 2020 at The Diseased and Disguised Tour. Judgement-free zone ahead." See the dates below:

1/4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
1/5 - Portland, OR - Roseland
1/7 - San Francisco, CA - Regency
1/8 - San Diego, CA - Soma
1/9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
1/10 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
1/11 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
1/13 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
1/15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
1/19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
1/20 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
1/22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
1/27 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
1/30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution


Beartooth Release 'Afterall' Video

Beartooth Deliver B-Sides' Digitally

