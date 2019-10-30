Between You & Me Reveal Reimagined Versions Of Two Songs

Between You & Me have released a reimagined versions of their songs "Dakota" and "Famous" as they prepare to hit the road early next month with With Confidence, Seaway, and Doll Skin.

Frontman Jake Wilson had this to say about the new track, "We are really excited to put out these reimagined renditions of 'Dakota' & 'Famous'. We feel that we have been given the opportunity to show a different side to this band, one that not many people get to see.

"We've been stoked to see the reaction of our fans when we've been playing them live on the acoustic tour, but we're ready to be playing the full band versions again when we head to the US to support With Confidence in November." Listen to the songs here.





Related Stories

More Between You Me News



