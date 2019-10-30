Iced Earth Announce 'Alive in Athens' (20th Anniversary Edition)

Iced Earth have announced the long-awaited vinyl release of their classic 1999 live album "Alive In Athens" on December 6th to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the recording.

Jon Schaffer had this to say about the special reissue, "'Alive In Athens' has been called one of the greatest heavy metal live albums of all time. For me, it was one of the high points in a long and eventful journey that carries on to this day.

"I've experienced some of the best memories of my musical and personal life in Greece and these two nights in Athens are certainly no exception. I am honored and humbled by the passion of ICED EARTH fans in Greece and all over the world and hope you will all enjoy this ultimate edition of 'Alive In Athens'!'

"Alive in Athens (20th Anniversary Edition)" will be released as a five 180-gram LP set, a 12-page LP-sized booklet with liner notes by Schaffer and Barlow as well as Hakos Pervanidis (Metal Hammer Greece) who also contributed additional visual content, and 60x60cm poster.

Side I

01. Burning Times

02. Vengeance Is Mine

03. Pure Evil

04. My Own Savior

Side II

01. Melancholy (Holy Martyr)

02. Dante's Inferno

Side III

01. The Hunter

02. Travel In Stygian

03. Colors

Side IV

01. Diary

02. Blessed Are You

03. Violate

Side V

01. Dark Saga

02. The Last Laugh

03. Last December

04. Watching Over Me

Side VI

01. Angels Holocaust

02. Stormrider

03. The Path I Choose

04. I Died For You

Side VII

01. Prophecy

02. Birth Of The Wicked

03. The Coming Curse

Side VIII

01. Stand Alone

02. Cast In Stone

03. Desert Rain

Side IX

01. Brainwashed

02. Disciples Of The Lie

03. When The Night Falls

Side X

01. Slave To The Dark

02. A Question Of Heaven

03. Iced Earth





Related Stories

More Iced Earth News



