Iced Earth Announce 'Alive in Athens' (20th Anniversary Edition)
Iced Earth have announced the long-awaited vinyl release of their classic 1999 live album "Alive In Athens" on December 6th to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the recording.
Jon Schaffer had this to say about the special reissue, "'Alive In Athens' has been called one of the greatest heavy metal live albums of all time. For me, it was one of the high points in a long and eventful journey that carries on to this day.
"I've experienced some of the best memories of my musical and personal life in Greece and these two nights in Athens are certainly no exception. I am honored and humbled by the passion of ICED EARTH fans in Greece and all over the world and hope you will all enjoy this ultimate edition of 'Alive In Athens'!'
"Alive in Athens (20th Anniversary Edition)" will be released as a five 180-gram LP set, a 12-page LP-sized booklet with liner notes by Schaffer and Barlow as well as Hakos Pervanidis (Metal Hammer Greece) who also contributed additional visual content, and 60x60cm poster.
Side I
01. Burning Times
02. Vengeance Is Mine
03. Pure Evil
04. My Own Savior
Side II
01. Melancholy (Holy Martyr)
02. Dante's Inferno
Side III
01. The Hunter
02. Travel In Stygian
03. Colors
Side IV
01. Diary
02. Blessed Are You
03. Violate
Side V
01. Dark Saga
02. The Last Laugh
03. Last December
04. Watching Over Me
Side VI
01. Angels Holocaust
02. Stormrider
03. The Path I Choose
04. I Died For You
Side VII
01. Prophecy
02. Birth Of The Wicked
03. The Coming Curse
Side VIII
01. Stand Alone
02. Cast In Stone
03. Desert Rain
Side IX
01. Brainwashed
02. Disciples Of The Lie
03. When The Night Falls
Side X
01. Slave To The Dark
02. A Question Of Heaven
03. Iced Earth
