Liam Gallagher Rocks The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Bruce Henne | 10-30-2019

Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher performed the track, "Once", from his new album, "Why Me? Why Not?", on the October 28th episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and video of his performance has been shared online.

The song followed "Shockwave" and "The River" as the third single issued from the project. "Once is one of the best songs I've ever had the pleasure to be part of, and believe you me I've sang on many a great tune," says Gallagher on social media upon its release. "I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

"Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the TV appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


