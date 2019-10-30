.

Pixies Tribute Late Friend With 'Long Rider' Video

HER/Fear | 10-30-2019

Pixies

(HER/Fear) Pixies have released a brand new music video for their song "Long Rider". The track comes from their latest album "Beneath The Eyrie" and the clip was inspired by the death of a close friend of Paz Lenchantin.

Desiree was a surfer who died while riding a wave. Lenchantin had this to say, "It was almost as if Desiree had this dream before she went surfing that morning, and hints at that even if she had known her fate, she would still have taken that wave."

We were sent these details about the clip, "The video's narrative was conceived by Lenchantin and pulls from the song's lyrics which she co-wrote with Pixies' Black Francis. Directed by Gilbert Trejo and filmed in Southern California at Will Rogers State Beach, the clip features pro-surfer Danica Elbertse, a good pal of Lenchantin's. Lenchantin, a long-time fan of the 1960's surf films, especially those by the '60s and '7's celebrated filmmaker George Greenough, shot the video on 16mm film with the water sequences filmed on a Super 8 camera explicitly made for underwater filming.

"'Long Rider' is Paz's second Pixies music video, having directed the clip for 'Classic Masher' from the band's 2016 album Head Carrier." Watch the video here.

HER/Fear submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


