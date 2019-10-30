Singled Out: Follow No One's Fear No Evil

Follow No One recently released a video for their single "Fear No Evil" and to celebrate we asked Rich Hall to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When you are an Independent Artist trying to reach a larger stage with each release, it can put some pressure on you to ensure that every single outperforms the last one. Tommy Shaw once said that when he gets in a rut writing sometimes, the best thing to do is to write something you feel like writing, rather than writing something trying to meet other people's expectations.

I had the idea for Fear No Evil for a while, but in this particular case, all I had was a chorus and it seemed that every time I tried to put something with it, it just didn't stand up. Enter my friend and yours, Pedro Almeida.

Every song we write seems to take on a life of its own in some respects. And while I had shelved this song for a while, one day I got an email from Pedro with an idea for a new song. After listening a bit, I loved the music, but didn't think about the lonely chorus that was missing a song.

Then as luck would have it, I went into my studio to listen to the music for a while and found a piece of cardboard with the words, "Fear No Evil, See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Be No Evil." Some time later, I was driving and humming a melody to the chorus and then the words just stuck.

For this song I already had the idea and the theme in my head and then just developed the rest of the lyrics along with the melodies and it just came together. It's great when that happens.

For Pedro's part, the guitar work is always fantastic, but this track was a little unique with the contrast between the hard opening mixed in with some light funk elements in the verses and the sweeping choruses.

Our recording process is always an adventure. The tracks are recorded in Portugal and the United States. In this case, we were joined by Follow No One's newest addition bassist Reagan Hall who was a great fit for the song and added some fine backing vocals as well.

We also brought in Jarrod Headley of North Park Studios in Colorado Springs to do the final mixdown of the song, with the song finally being mastered in Dallas.

This track is probably our heaviest release to date and I think it represents itself well as a single and within the confines of the rest of our body of work.

