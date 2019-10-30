Slipknot Trying Something New For Nero Forte

Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan shared a social media video letting fans know that the band is trying "something new" for their upcoming music video.

The clip will be for the song "Nero Forte" from their new album "We Are Not Your Kind" and Crahan says in the video update, "We're getting ready for our video Nero Forte. We've grabbed an MGM spot where they have a sound stage. Usually in Slipknot, things get crazy quickly and we start losing time because of space.

"We've brought the space in a lot tighter and I think this is going to work. Now we can paint, everyone that's involved can paint. Everyone can put their two cents in and really get in here and make something special."

Clown added "To all the Slipknot fans, this is going to be an amazing time. Thanks for being here. We're trying something new. Welcome to Nero Forte - the dark force." Watch the clip below:

Welcome to the first day of Nero Forte. Stay tuned. #WeAreNotYourKind pic.twitter.com/ne7cJvCrFf — Slipknot (@slipknot) October 29, 2019





