Yes Release 'To The Moment' Lyric Video

Yes have released a lyric video for their track "To The Moment". The song is one of four previous unreleased tracks that are featured on the band's "From A Page" box set.

The new collection features the four studio tracks along with Live From Lyon 2009, which were all recorded by the line-up of Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Benoit David and Oliver Wakeman.

The new lyric video was edited by Oliver and can be streamed here. He had this to say about the new release, "Following Chris Squire's passing, I felt that the new music we'd created, but not released, should be heard and not sit unfinished on a shelf.

"And with Steve, Alan and Benoit's enthusiasm for the project, I am proud to know that this music will get to see the light of day and, hopefully, be enjoyed by YES fans as a piece of previously hidden Yes history."

Steve Howe had this to say, "Good music never goes away or lays down to the commercial pressures that exist. Oliver's compositions, To the Moment, Words on a Page and From the Turn of a Card demonstrate his musicality and talents, while The Gift of Love explores the collaborative essence of Yes, pooling ideas and then working together on its arrangement, whilst utilizing all of its many themes and variations.

"Karl Groom and Roger Dean both contributed their skills towards making this a worthy further 'page' in Yes' long and diverse musical adventures."





