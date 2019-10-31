.

Airbourne Release 'Backstage Boogie' Video

K. Wiggins | 10-31-2019

Airbourne

Airbourne have released a music video for their single, "Backseat Boogie". The song comes from their brand new studio album "Boneshaker".

The new clip was filmed at their sold-out Copenhagen show at Amager Bio last month and frontman Joel O'Keeffe had the following to say about the new visual:

"Half filmed at a soundcheck last Tuesday and half filmed at a crazy sold out Danish club show - here's Backseat Boogie to whet your appetite for a mega 2020 and the start of a two year Boneshaker World Tour." Watch the video here.


