Children Of Bodom Get Animated For 'Hex'

Children Of Bodom have released an animated music video for their song "Hexed", which is the title track from the band's 10th studio album.

The new video was directed by Lucas Cappy and James McIntosh and was created by students in the Bachelor of Design (Animation & Interactive Media) program at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University in Melbourne, Australia Directed over the past 15 weeks.

Producers Aaron McLoughlin and Simon Norton spent around 3000 working hours with their team to create the video, according to the announcement.

McLoughlin had this to say, "As always, we like to come up with something that suits what the band is all about, so we drew inspiration from the song lyrics as well as the monochromatic imagery found in Children Of Bodom's videos and album art.

"We decided a black and white horror film would be cool - set on a lake, of course! And we had to include a Roy cameo appearance, obviously! Although 'Hexed' is a fast track, it's also particularly measured in the way it plays out over the 5-minute duration, so part of the fun was crafting a cinematic narrative that flows with the amazing technical precision of the music.

"The animation students at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia are some of the most talented rising stars in the world, and I think they've done a terrific job on this project. Animating metal videos is such a fun thing to do at university, and the team felt very honoured creating this film for Children Of Bodom."

COB's Henkka T. Blacksmith added, "It's such a cool thing to have a video of one my favourite tracks of the album. And the fact it's made by Aaron and his 25 students in Australia is even cooler. The black and white calm mood suits perfectly to this not-so-calm song. The lake and it's reflection makes a perfect ending for it." Watch the video here.





