Saliva Reuniting With Josey Scott For New Album And Tour

Josey Scott has revealed that he is reuniting with Saliva and they are planning to launch a reunion tour and will head into the studio in January to begin work on a new album.

Scott, who left the band in 2011, shared the news of the reunion during an appearance on The Morning Dump podcast. He said, "I'm going to get back together with the guys and we're gonna do a reunion tour and a new album next year... January 2020, we're gonna put the old thinking caps on and get in the studio.

"Now that I'm clean and sober, my mind is clear, and I'm focused like I used to be in my 20s when I wouldn't take 'no' for an answer. And I went out, and people told me I'd never make it and they told I'd never get a record deal, and I said, 'F*** you!' and I went and got it anyway, without a high school diploma. I've kind of got that focusness back.

"I'm gonna get in the studio with the guys, I'm gonna write a badass record, and we're gonna go sell it." He later added, "I wanna do something for the fans, because they have been so loyal to us and so amazing through the years.

"I've heard people on the web sites and on Facebook and everything: 'When is Josey coming back? Can we, please, have Josey back?' And I want to come back and do my thing." Check out the interview below:

Listen to "The Morning Dump One Millionth Podcast Download" on Spreaker.





