Singled Out: missyou's notthatdeep

K. Wiggins | 10-31-2019

missyou

missyou recently released their new single "notthatdeep" and to celebrate we asked frontman Blaise Beyhan to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I wrote "notthatdeep" like I write most of our songs - a certain weight of words and melody come together for me, and stay with me. This song came out of a hard time where people I loved had made me feel as though I should be ashamed for feeling too much and that I should stop losing sleep over the things that haunted me, that in some way the intensity of my pain was not that deep and I should just get over it.

But for me, learning how to feel heartbreak or pain is not a sign of weakness, but one of strength. It's not the signs of a child to know when you are drowning and to be unafraid to express that, this is the sign of an adult. Just because something may not be that deep does not mean you cannot drown in it.

We have to try, even if we fail, that's what all this is for - to persevere, no matter what. Every picture and sound we create is part of a broader story, that we live out in our live shows. Music can bring you back, or move you forward in time. The journey can be trying.... Music can be your wings, or your anchor.

