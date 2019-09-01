.

Sabaton Members Injured In 'Serious Traffic Incident'

09-01-2019
Sabaton

Members of the band Sabaton were injured in a "serious traffic incident" on Friday and that has forced the band to cancel their concert in Gdansk, Poland tonight (September 1st).

The band shared the news with the following on their official site, "Two days ago in Tunisia we were involved in a serious traffic incident upon our return from a video shoot in the Sahara desert. We are all broken, badly beaten, bleeding and stitched up, but happy to be alive and confident that we will be fully recovered over time.

"However, after consulting medical expertise and evaluating all our injuries we are sure that we cannot do the scheduled concert in Poland today without risk of consequential injuries.

"We will be back with full force in October for the North American tour and will return to Gdansk as soon as possible. Until then we would like to share a few of our private images from the filming in Sahara and the accident. Thanks for understanding /The Band." See the photos here


