The Shelters Streaming New Song 'Down The Line'

So Cal rockers The Shelters have released a brand new track called "Down The Line." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Jupitar Sidecar, which is set to be released on September 20th.

Josh Jove had this to say about the song,, "Misery loves company. Sometimes it's only the blues that brings us back to someone from our past. 'Down The Line' is a song about giving into the temptation to seek comfort in the familiar when you probably shouldn't." Listen to it here.

The band will be playing a string of shows across California beginning tonight (Sep 1st) in San Diego at Humphrey's By The Bay and will be making stops in Santa Cruz, Sacramento, Berkeley and finishing up in San Luis Obispo on the 11th. See the dates below:



9/1 San Diego, CA Humphrey's By The Bay

9/7 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium

9/8 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

9/10 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

9/11 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock





Related Stories

More The Shelters News

Share this article



