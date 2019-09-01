.

The Shelters Streaming New Song 'Down The Line'

09-01-2019
The Shelters

So Cal rockers The Shelters have released a brand new track called "Down The Line." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Jupitar Sidecar, which is set to be released on September 20th.

Josh Jove had this to say about the song,, "Misery loves company. Sometimes it's only the blues that brings us back to someone from our past. 'Down The Line' is a song about giving into the temptation to seek comfort in the familiar when you probably shouldn't." Listen to it here.

The band will be playing a string of shows across California beginning tonight (Sep 1st) in San Diego at Humphrey's By The Bay and will be making stops in Santa Cruz, Sacramento, Berkeley and finishing up in San Luis Obispo on the 11th. See the dates below:

9/1 San Diego, CA Humphrey's By The Bay
9/7 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium
9/8 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver
9/10 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
9/11 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock


Related Stories


The Shelters Streaming New Song 'Down The Line'

More The Shelters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sabaton Members Injured In 'Serious Traffic Incident'- Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury- Rolling Stones- Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Sabaton Members Injured In 'Serious Traffic Incident'

Hellyeah Tour Sidelined By Injury

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album

Killswitch Engage Medical Issue Was A Blessing In Disguise

Fit For An Autopsy Release 'The Sea of Tragic Beasts' Video

Unleash The Archers Cover Stan Rogers' 'Northwest Passage'

The Shelters Streaming New Song 'Down The Line'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.