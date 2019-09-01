.

Unleash The Archers Cover Stan Rogers' 'Northwest Passage'

Unleash The Archers

Unleash The Archers have released a video for their cover of Canadian musician Stan Rogers' classic song "Northwest Passage". The song is a single from their group's forthcoming "Explorers" EP.

The band had this to say about the video and cover, "This song is about touring across Canada, and equating it with being on those early expeditions that sought the Northwest Passage hundreds of years ago.

"Stan Rogers, who wrote and recorded the original, imagined that in another life he himself may have been an explorer, braving the unknown to satisfy a deep-seated need for danger and excitement. We took his words and put a bit of a sci-fi spin on them... What if in another life UTA had never existed? What if the band had different members? What would change if we were just friends and never bandmates? What if those timelines converged?...

"What follows is a video of infinite possibilities, infinite universes smashing into one another and battling for prominence. Which timeline is true? Which UTA will win? Is it the UTA you know and love, or perhaps something a bit more sinister? You'll have to watch and find out! " Stream the clip here


