Singled Out: Ashley Pucket's Medicine

Ashley Pucket just released her debut single "Medicine" and to celebrate we asked her to share the story behind the song with us. Here is the story:

Through the process of selecting the perfect set of songs for my debut album, "Medicine" was one that stuck out that I absolutely knew would be perfect because of its uniqueness. Medicine is a very raw, simple song that everybody can relate to. For me, romance is my favorite emotion to portray. This song starts by expressing the way it feels when you have somebody that gives you that "weakness" or a feeling you cannot "un-feel" or control. When you have just about given up, there appears that one person In the shadows of everything else that is falling apart to be the one that is sent to heal you; to be your pill - you're Medicine.

My favorite line in the song is the start to the second verse, "in a world full of words, The only thing that works is your arms wrapped around me in the silence." This line could not have been more well written. Today, words are extremely overused sometimes in all the wrong ways both in love and in hatred. Often times, when we're not at our best, it's not words we are looking for, it's simply a loving gesture and a touch. Feelings are often very much stronger than words.

I love singing this song because of it's purity. And to be quite honest, it's just simply "pretty." It features a bright vocal performance to really share the emotion that I had while recording the song . If I am not able to sing a song with heart or some connection behind it, you won't find me performing that song at all. One of my favorite parts of recording this album start to finish was actually the selection process for the thirteen tracks for that very reason. A song is more than lyrics and a melody and some phenomenal guitar solos (although, those do help!), it's also the performance behind it both on the record and in person. I think this song is going to appeal to a lot of different people because it has a country vibe but also an acoustic focus as well as a little bit of a bluegrass feel, too.

