The End Of America Stream New Song 'Howl'

The End of America have shared a new track called "Howl" which is the third song in a monthly series following "Break Away" and "Monsters".

The band says that "Howl" signifies "the commitment that the three of us in The End of America made long ago - to be rockers for life and to always go for it. These commitments, to our fans and ourselves, tend to be born of late night hand sessions around a fire pit (add your favorite substance).

"Many times, we've been in the middle of the woods, on a lake, in a parking lot in the middle of nowhere, necks strained, gazing upwards. I think we must have lived many lives because any time we're together and see that moon, an ancient and powerful feeling awakens in us.

"It's as if we're communing with it, howling at it. It reminds us that this existence is wonderful and wild, and we owe it to the gods/forces that created us to live the best life possible.

"For us, that means playing music. It means speaking our minds. It means howling at the moon." Check it out here.





