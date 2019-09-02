Trash Boat Deliver 'Synthetic Sympathy'

Trash Boat have released a visual video of their brand new song "Synthetic Sympathy." The track has been released as a digital single and on the major streaming services.

Frontman Tobi Duncan had this to say about the track, "When you're experiencing problems in life that are long term or permanent, it often alters the way in which your friends and family interact with you."

"Such a prominent thing can become the first port of call for conversation or serve as a platform for people to offer sympathy, as this is really the only thing available.

"I'm not saying this is bad. I'm fortunate enough to have people I know that love me and know I love them. I think being honest and discussing these things are important. People need support.

"This song is just a source for me to vent about the looming dread of life, perpetuated by a never ending chain of equally inconsequential conversations, that after so much time and repetition, only serve to remind me that it exists until it doesn't feel real anymore." Watch the video here





Related Stories

More Trash Boat News

Share this article



