Bearings Release Two New Songs

Bearings are celebrating kickoff off the Nella Vita Tour tonight with Greyscale with the release of two brand new songs and a music video for one of the tracks.

The band released the new tracks "So Damn Wrong" and "I Feel It All" video the major digital music services and they follow their 2018 album "Blue In The Dark". Stream both tracks here.

Vocalist Dougie Cousins had this to say about "I Feel It All", "Some songs happen so naturally it's together and formed before you really have a chance to think about it, sometimes life can be the same way.

"We're so excited we were able to piece these together and get them out for our fans and ourselves before setting off on our first US tour in a good while. I'm so incredibly proud of these songs - they're an accidentally on purpose stumble into a sound that we love."

For the other track, "So Damn Wrong" he added, "So Damn Wrong was kind of intended to be a tongue and cheek take on one of my favorite videos "93 'til infinity". It's funny how some songs just come together. A solid change of surroundings helped focus on getting the sounds and words we felt we were right." Watch the video here.

Fans can catch the band on the road with Greyscale, Belmont, and Rich People beginning tonight in Asbury Park, NJ at the House of Independents. See the dates below:

September 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

September 4 - College Park, MD - Milkboy Arthouse

September 5 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

September 6 - Durham, NC - Sophomore Slump Fest

September 7 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

September 8 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at the Masquerade

September 10 - Austin, TX - The Barracuda

September 11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

September 13 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live

September 14 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

September 15 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

September 17 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

September 18 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

September 20 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

September 21 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey *early show

September 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

September 24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

September 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

September 27 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage

September 28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

September 29 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

September 30 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

October 2- Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 3 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

October 4 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts





