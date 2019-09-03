Bearings Release Two New Songs
Bearings are celebrating kickoff off the Nella Vita Tour tonight with Greyscale with the release of two brand new songs and a music video for one of the tracks.
The band released the new tracks "So Damn Wrong" and "I Feel It All" video the major digital music services and they follow their 2018 album "Blue In The Dark". Stream both tracks here.
Vocalist Dougie Cousins had this to say about "I Feel It All", "Some songs happen so naturally it's together and formed before you really have a chance to think about it, sometimes life can be the same way.
"We're so excited we were able to piece these together and get them out for our fans and ourselves before setting off on our first US tour in a good while. I'm so incredibly proud of these songs - they're an accidentally on purpose stumble into a sound that we love."
For the other track, "So Damn Wrong" he added, "So Damn Wrong was kind of intended to be a tongue and cheek take on one of my favorite videos "93 'til infinity". It's funny how some songs just come together. A solid change of surroundings helped focus on getting the sounds and words we felt we were right." Watch the video here.
Fans can catch the band on the road with Greyscale, Belmont, and Rich People beginning tonight in Asbury Park, NJ at the House of Independents. See the dates below:
September 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
September 4 - College Park, MD - Milkboy Arthouse
September 5 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
September 6 - Durham, NC - Sophomore Slump Fest
September 7 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
September 8 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at the Masquerade
September 10 - Austin, TX - The Barracuda
September 11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
September 13 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live
September 14 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
September 15 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues
September 17 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
September 18 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
September 20 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
September 21 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey *early show
September 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
September 24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
September 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino
September 27 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage
September 28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
September 29 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
September 30 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
October 2- Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
October 3 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
October 4 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts
Bearings Release Two New Songs