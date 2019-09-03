.

JD Eubanks' New Band Rust Premiere First Song

09-03-2019
Rust

Former Failure Anthem and Written in Blood frontman JD Eubanks has shared the first song from his brand new group Rust, which also features Chad Mosbey of Point of Reason and Sub 7fame.

The new band will be rolling out their self-titled debut EP one song at a time and have premiered the very first track called "Fever" which is available digitally and can be streamed here

JD had this to say about the new track and the group, "'Fever' is a song about living inside the darkest of depression within a relationship or within life, but not giving in to the world's everyday struggles.

The fever or demon is the pressure of life and fighting anxiety on a daily basis, yet still trying to give or interact with all of those in which you encounter daily.

"I've suffered from anxiety, depression, and PTSD for most of my life and felt this could be a great opportunity to help those around me beset with the same demons.

"As musicians, I feel we are the light in a dark place for those suffering from anxiety, depression, or facing struggles. I do a lot of charity work in New Orleans for the homeless and people struggling with addiction, so I also use my music to aid in that way, as well.

"This project Rust is a chance for myself and Chad Mosbey to really just push forward without the distractions of pleasing a record label or without so many opinions. It's great to be a DIY band and self-release."


Related Stories


JD Eubanks' New Band Rust Premiere First Song

Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly Her Married

Eric Church Covers 'Rusty Cage' In Tribute To Chris Cornell

More Rust News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project- Vinnie Vincent Plans Merry Metal Christmas Event- Metallica Release 'Ride The Lightning' Live Video- more


Reviews
Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Release 'Ride The Lightning' Live Video

Sharone Releases 'Cold' Video

Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project

Singled Out: Bryan Hansen Band's Smiling Dashboard Jesus

KISS Share Video From St. Louis Concert

Thousand Below Release 'Disassociate' Video

Lamb Of God and Kreator Announce State Of Unrest Tour

Bearings Release Two New Songs



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.