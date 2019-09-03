JD Eubanks' New Band Rust Premiere First Song

Former Failure Anthem and Written in Blood frontman JD Eubanks has shared the first song from his brand new group Rust, which also features Chad Mosbey of Point of Reason and Sub 7fame.

The new band will be rolling out their self-titled debut EP one song at a time and have premiered the very first track called "Fever" which is available digitally and can be streamed here

JD had this to say about the new track and the group, "'Fever' is a song about living inside the darkest of depression within a relationship or within life, but not giving in to the world's everyday struggles.

The fever or demon is the pressure of life and fighting anxiety on a daily basis, yet still trying to give or interact with all of those in which you encounter daily.

"I've suffered from anxiety, depression, and PTSD for most of my life and felt this could be a great opportunity to help those around me beset with the same demons.

"As musicians, I feel we are the light in a dark place for those suffering from anxiety, depression, or facing struggles. I do a lot of charity work in New Orleans for the homeless and people struggling with addiction, so I also use my music to aid in that way, as well.

"This project Rust is a chance for myself and Chad Mosbey to really just push forward without the distractions of pleasing a record label or without so many opinions. It's great to be a DIY band and self-release."





