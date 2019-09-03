.

KISS Share Video From St. Louis Concert

09-03-2019
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming video of Gene Simmons breathing fire during the band's September 1st show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO.

The event is part of the latest North American leg of the group's End Of The Road farewell tour, which originally opened in Vancouver, BC in late January and is expected to run for multiple years.

Just days before the tour launch, KISS issued a greatest hits collection, "KISSWORLD - The Best Of KISS", for the first time in North America following a 2017 UK release; the project delivers a selection of 20 of the band's classic tracks - with almost half from their 1970s heyday, including the 1976 US Top 10 hit, "Beth." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


