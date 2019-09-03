KISS Share Video From St. Louis Concert

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming video of Gene Simmons breathing fire during the band's September 1st show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO.

The event is part of the latest North American leg of the group's End Of The Road farewell tour, which originally opened in Vancouver, BC in late January and is expected to run for multiple years.

Just days before the tour launch, KISS issued a greatest hits collection, "KISSWORLD - The Best Of KISS", for the first time in North America following a 2017 UK release; the project delivers a selection of 20 of the band's classic tracks - with almost half from their 1970s heyday, including the 1976 US Top 10 hit, "Beth." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

KISS Share Blood Spitting Video From Recent Show

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour

KISS May Continue As Vegas Show After Farewell Tour

More KISS News

Share this article



