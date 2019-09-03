Lamb Of God and Kreator Announce State Of Unrest Tour
Lamb Of God and Kreator have announced that they will be teaming up early next year to launch a tour across Europe that will feature support from Power Trip.
The State Of Unrest is set to kick off on March 27th in Stockholm, Sweden at the Fryshuset Arenan and will run until April 25th where it will wrap up in London at the O2 Academy Brixton.
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe had this to say, "It's always a blast when you tour with someone for the first time, so we're looking forward to hitting the road with Keator, as well as getting some more hang time with our maniac pals in Power Trip. See ya in March and April!"
Kreator's Mille Petrozza added, "Hordes of Europe! It is my pleasure to introduce the State Of Unrest tour; for too long European and American metal has been divided and now it is time for unity! We are excited to be playing our only European shows of 2020 with the mighty Lamb Of God and support from one of my favorite new thrash bands, Power Trip. It's going to be a wild night of metal celebration - DO NOT MISS OUT!" See the dates below:
03/27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
03/28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
03/30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria
03/31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
04/02 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
04/03 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
04/04 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
04/05 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
04/07 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
04/08 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
04/09 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
04/11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
04/14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
04/15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
04/17 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
04/18 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
04/19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
04/21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
04/22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
04/23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
04/24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
04/25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
