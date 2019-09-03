Lamb Of God and Kreator Announce State Of Unrest Tour

Lamb Of God and Kreator have announced that they will be teaming up early next year to launch a tour across Europe that will feature support from Power Trip.

The State Of Unrest is set to kick off on March 27th in Stockholm, Sweden at the Fryshuset Arenan and will run until April 25th where it will wrap up in London at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe had this to say, "It's always a blast when you tour with someone for the first time, so we're looking forward to hitting the road with Keator, as well as getting some more hang time with our maniac pals in Power Trip. See ya in March and April!"

Kreator's Mille Petrozza added, "Hordes of Europe! It is my pleasure to introduce the State Of Unrest tour; for too long European and American metal has been divided and now it is time for unity! We are excited to be playing our only European shows of 2020 with the mighty Lamb Of God and support from one of my favorite new thrash bands, Power Trip. It's going to be a wild night of metal celebration - DO NOT MISS OUT!" See the dates below:

03/27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

03/28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

03/30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

03/31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

04/02 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

04/03 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

04/04 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

04/05 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

04/07 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

04/08 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

04/09 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

04/11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

04/14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

04/15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

04/17 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

04/18 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

04/19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

04/21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

04/22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

04/23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

04/24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

04/25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton





