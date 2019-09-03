Selfish Things Recruit Crown The Empire Star For New Single

Selfish Things have released a music video for their brand new single "Blood" which features a guest appearance from Crown The Empire star Andy Leo.

Frontman Alex Biro had this to say, "My grandma was dying. She had a white blood cell count of 40 000 which is (if my memory serves me correctly) 10 times what it should be for a normal person.

"WZRD BLD and one of our friends KJ had the chorus pretty much set in stone, and the band and I took it from there. Definitely one of my favourite songs on the album, although birthed from a difficult moment in my life."



He also had this to say about the Miguel Barbosa directed video, "Miguel and I work pretty seamlessly together. He gives me space to creative direct all of our videos and really brings my ideas to life alongside Ryan Glover, our cinematographer.

"Conceptually, I wanted to do something that represented both the madness and desperation of death and illness. I hope that was accomplished." Watch it here.





