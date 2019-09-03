.

Sons Of Apollo Share Unreleased Cover Of Aerosmith Classic

Sons Of Apollo

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have shared a video of an "unreleased outtake" performance of the Aerosmith classic "Dream On" from their just released live package "Live with The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony Sept 2018".

Mike Portnoy had previously said of the package, "I've released several dozen live albums through the years with about a dozen different bands, but I have to say that this live release from Sons Of Apollo may indeed be the most special one of them all!!

"Everything was aligned that evening: an absolutely beautiful Roman amphitheatre and a perfectly gorgeous summer evening, one set of Sons Of Apollo material and one set of specially chosen cover songs, and to top it all off being joined by a symphony orchestra and choir...it was a magical evening for everybody in attendance and now we can share it with the rest of the world immortalized in this incredible live package.

"This package will serve as a nice souvenir to capture the band's first year on tour and should tide over all of our fans while we complete work on our sophomore studio release that will coming in January 2020." Watch the outtake video here.


