Thousand Below Release 'Disassociate' Video

Thousand Below have released a video for their new single "Disassociate." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "Gone In Your Wake".

The record is set to hit stores on October 11th and the band had this to say about the new track, "'Disassociate' is a song about the common lapse of emotional and mental attachment to your immediate surroundings or present place in life as a result of traumatic experience or depression.

"It's about that feeling we know all-too-well where you feel alone in a crowded room, no matter who you're surrounded by; be it friends, family, or co-workers. It's about the frustration of feeling so detached from your current place in the world that you feel you barely cast a shadow in the room at all.

"We've all been through this - we've all felt this at some point in time for one reason or the other. We wanted to capture that feeling in a heavier, high tempo, and more chaotic song than we've ever written before." Watch the video here

The band will also be joining Of Mice & Men on tour later this month. The trek is set to kick off on September 23rd in Los Angeles, at the Teragram. See the dates below:

9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

9/24 - San Diego, CA - Soma

9/25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

9/27 - Salt Lake City - Complex

9/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis

9/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

10/3 - Columbus, OH - Basement

10/5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

10/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's

10/7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Volatage Lounge

10/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

10/12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

10/15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/17 - Dallas, TX - Cub Dada

10/19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground





