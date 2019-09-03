.

Thousand Below Release 'Disassociate' Video

09-03-2019
Thousand Below

Thousand Below have released a video for their new single "Disassociate." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "Gone In Your Wake".

The record is set to hit stores on October 11th and the band had this to say about the new track, "'Disassociate' is a song about the common lapse of emotional and mental attachment to your immediate surroundings or present place in life as a result of traumatic experience or depression.

"It's about that feeling we know all-too-well where you feel alone in a crowded room, no matter who you're surrounded by; be it friends, family, or co-workers. It's about the frustration of feeling so detached from your current place in the world that you feel you barely cast a shadow in the room at all.

"We've all been through this - we've all felt this at some point in time for one reason or the other. We wanted to capture that feeling in a heavier, high tempo, and more chaotic song than we've ever written before." Watch the video here

The band will also be joining Of Mice & Men on tour later this month. The trek is set to kick off on September 23rd in Los Angeles, at the Teragram. See the dates below:

9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram
9/24 - San Diego, CA - Soma
9/25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
9/27 - Salt Lake City - Complex
9/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis
9/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10/3 - Columbus, OH - Basement
10/5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
10/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's
10/7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Volatage Lounge
10/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
10/12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
10/15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10/17 - Dallas, TX - Cub Dada
10/19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground


Thousand Below Release 'Disassociate' Video

