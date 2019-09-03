.

Vinnie Vincent Plans Merry Metal Christmas Event

09-03-2019
Vinnie Vincent

Former KISS guitarist has revealed plans to host a special two day Merry Metal Christmas on December 14th and 15th at the S.I.R. Studios in Nashville.

The Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon podcast shared the announcement via their Facebook page. It reads, "Vinnie Vincent's Merry Metal Christmas is happening!

"Get ready December 14 and 15th 2019 for 2 days of Vinnie Vincent. This event will be just like Vinnie Vincent's Birthday Bash but on steroids !

"There will be Vinnie Shredding, Songs, Food, Spirits, Q&A, Photo op's, More Memorabilia on display, Signings, Unreleased and Master Tracks of Vinnie Vincent's classic songs will also be previewed and MUCH MUCH MORE." See the full post for ticket details and more here.


