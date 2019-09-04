.

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

09-04-2019
Epica

Epica have released a lyric video for their track "Kingdom of Heaven". The song is featured on the forthcoming Gold Edition reissue of the band's "Design Your Universe" album, which will be hitting stores on October 4th.

Mark Jansen had this to say about the meaning behind the track, "'Kingdom of Heaven' is very dear to me. This song was dedicated to my grandmother after she passed away.

The lyrics are dealing with near-death experiences and the bridge between spirituality and science. "Up until today, it's the Epica song I'm most proud of and even though we cannot perform it that often live due to its length, we will perform it soon during the 'Design Your Universe' 10th Anniversary shows. Enjoy this lyric video!" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video

Epica vs. Attack On Titan Set For Wide Release This Summer

Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour

Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica

Epica Release 'Beyond The Matrix' Video

More Epica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Who Play Song From Forthcoming Album- Metallica Share Extended Trailer For S&M2 Cinema Event- Joe Perry Explains Aerosmith's Approach To Residency Show- more


Reviews
Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

advertisement


Latest News
The Who Play Song From Forthcoming Album At MSG

Singled Out: Iris' Third Strike

Metallica Share Extended Trailer For S&M2 Cinema Event

Versus Me Release 'Heavy Breathing' Video

Joe Perry Explains Aerosmith's Approach To Residency Show

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Motley Crue Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Dr. Feelgood'

King Of Hearts Stream New Song 'Don't Wait'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.