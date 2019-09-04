Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video
Epica have released a lyric video for their track "Kingdom of Heaven". The song is featured on the forthcoming Gold Edition reissue of the band's "Design Your Universe" album, which will be hitting stores on October 4th.
Mark Jansen had this to say about the meaning behind the track, "'Kingdom of Heaven' is very dear to me. This song was dedicated to my grandmother after she passed away.
The lyrics are dealing with near-death experiences and the bridge between spirituality and science. "Up until today, it's the Epica song I'm most proud of and even though we cannot perform it that often live due to its length, we will perform it soon during the 'Design Your Universe' 10th Anniversary shows. Enjoy this lyric video!" Watch the video here.
