Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica have released a lyric video for their track "Kingdom of Heaven". The song is featured on the forthcoming Gold Edition reissue of the band's "Design Your Universe" album, which will be hitting stores on October 4th.

Mark Jansen had this to say about the meaning behind the track, "'Kingdom of Heaven' is very dear to me. This song was dedicated to my grandmother after she passed away.

The lyrics are dealing with near-death experiences and the bridge between spirituality and science. "Up until today, it's the Epica song I'm most proud of and even though we cannot perform it that often live due to its length, we will perform it soon during the 'Design Your Universe' 10th Anniversary shows. Enjoy this lyric video!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video

Epica vs. Attack On Titan Set For Wide Release This Summer

Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour

Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica

Epica Release 'Beyond The Matrix' Video

More Epica News

Share this article



