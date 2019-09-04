Steve Miller Band Share 1981 Single Edit Of 'Macho City'

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of a 1981 single version of "Macho City" as the latest preview to the forthcoming collection, "Welcome To The Vault."

The epic track from the group's eleventh album, "Circle Of Love" - which clocks in at more than 18 minutes and fully takes up side two of the original vinyl release - was chopped down to under 4 minutes for radio airplay.

"Circle Of Love" was the Steve Miller Band's first album of new material since 1977's smash, "Book Of Dreams", hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of 3 million copies.

Due October 11, "Welcome To The Vault" presents 52 audio tracks alongside 21 performances on DVD and a 100-page hard bound book with Steve's personal photos and a 9,000 word essay by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

The set delivers 38 previously-unavailable rarities on the 3CD/DVD collection, including more studio and live material as well as five previously unheard songs dating back to the late '60s. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased 1973 Track

Steve Miller Shares Unusual Version Of 'Take The Money And Run'

Steve Miller Streams Unreleased Cover Of 'Love Is Strange'

Steve Miller Band Streams Howlin Wolf Classic

Steve Miller Band Streams Alternate Version Of 'Swingtown'

Steve Miller Band Announces Welcome To The Vault

An Evening With Steve Miller Band Dates Announced

Steve Miller Finalizing Box Set and Writing Autobiography

Steve Miller Band Release 'Stranger Blues' Live Video

More Steve Miller News

Share this article



