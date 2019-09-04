The Last Waltz Tour 2019 Announced

Details for 2019The Last Waltz Tour have been announced with he trek celebrating The Band's historic farewell concert set to hit cities across the U.S. this fall.

The lineup will feature Warren Haynes, Don Was, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, John Medeski, Terence Higgins, and Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint.

The trek will also feature some special guests along the way including Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers), Dave Malone (The Radiators), and Bob Margolin (Long time Muddy Waters guitarist who performed with Waters and The Band in the original Last Waltz).

The tour is set to kick off on November 5th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY and will wrap up on November 21st at the Chicago Theatre.

The Bands' Robbie Robertson had this to say, "It is such an honor that the musical celebration of The Last Waltz and The Band carries on today. Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of talent makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition." See the dates below:

11/5 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

11/6 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Basie Center - Red Bank, NJ

11/7 - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

11/8 - Toyota Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

11/10 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

11/11 - The Theater at Santander Arena - Reading, PA

11/14 - MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

11/15 - Tower Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

11/17 - *Saint Augustine Amphitheater - Boston, MA

11/18 - Durham PAC - Durham, NH

11/20 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

11/21 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL





