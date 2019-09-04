.

The Scorpions Release Video Trailer For Fall Tour

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming a video trailer for their upcoming series of fall 2019 tour dates. The German rockers will open the three-month series with seven concerts in Brazil starting September 18 in Curitiba and including an October 4 appearance at the annual Rock In Rio festival.

More South American shows in Chile, Colombia and Ecuador follow before the group heads to Russia for six gigs before wrapping up the run with shows in the Ukraine, Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia in November.

The fall trek comes on the heels of an extensive European tour over the summer, with singer Klaus Meine telling fans that the group are working on new material for the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever."

"When Rudolf [Schenker] came back from Thailand and we all came back together, just a couple of weeks ago, actually, we went straight into the studio, and it was fantastic," Meine told Scorpions Brazil in May. "We had such a good time, and there were plenty of ideas. It was a really good vibe to work without big pressure or anything - just come back together, write a couple of songs, enjoy some time in the studio. And it really turned out really good and in a very positive way. Because we hadn't been in the studio for quite a while, so it was a very positive experience."

"There's a good feeling in the Scorpions camp there might be a new album out in 2020," he added. "We are pretty much on the road until the end of this year. And since it will start in June, there is just limited time now. It's just a very positive experience, and it feels like such a great start with songwriting; we recorded some demos and stuff. So it really feels good; we're in a good way to come up with something next year." Watch the trailer and see the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


