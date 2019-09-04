.

The Statistics Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

09-04-2019
The Statistics

The Statistics have teamed up with Substream Magazine to gives fans advance listen to their entire forthcoming album "The Robson Street Hymns".

The new record is set to hit stores this Friday, September 6th, but fans do not have to wait until then, they can listen to the full effort, which was produced by Elisa Pansaeng, here.

Darby Yule had this to say about the album, "I wrote the Robson Street Hymns about a time of great change in my life. I had just moved from a small town to a big city then right back again.

"I think this is an album for anyone who is a hopeless romantic or dreamer and is still trying to find their place."




