The Who Play Song From Forthcoming Album At MSG

(hennemusic) The Who performed a new song, "Big Cigars", during a September 1 show at New York's Madison Square Garden, and video from the event is streaming online.

As Rolling Stone notes, the song - which saw its 2019 debut in London in July - was first released as "Guantanamo" on Pete Townshend's 2015 compilation album, "Truancy: The Very Best of Pete Townshend."

The guitarist has confirmed the track will be featured on the band's in-progress record that is due in November, marking their first collection of new songs since 2006's "Endless Wire" and just their second since 1982's "It's Hard."

"They're all great songs," singer Roger Daltrey commented earlier this year. "But sometimes I hear them and I think, 'I can't add anything to this to make my job as singer worthy of doing anything better than what Pete has already done' There's at least five or six I can lay into and I'm sure they'll come out incredible."

The Moving On! trek sees Townshend and Daltrey playing portions of "Tommy" and their 1973 rock opera, "Quadrophenia", alongside a handful of classic tracks.

An 8-week fall run of North American shows will wrap up with an appearance at The Hollywood Bowl in late October. Watch the song performance here.

