Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film

09-05-2019
Guns N' Roses

A new Guns N' Roses rumor is circulated after an anonymous poster on a GNR message board claimed that an unnamed source "verified" that the band was approached to provide a song to the new Terminator film.

The band famously debuted the 'Use Your Illusion II' track "You Could Be Mine" on the "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" soundtrack and now rumors have been sparked that they may provide a track to the next installment in the movie franchise, "Terminator: Dark Fate".

It appears that the rumor originated by a poster going by the name of Auser111 on the forums at gnrevolution.com. It was later shared on Facebook by the Australian fan Facebook group Guns Over Oz.

In the first and only post on the forum, Auser111 here, "A source who was working on Terminator: Dark Fate has informed that 4 members of guns n roses went to a private viewing of a rough copy of the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger sequel movie to see if they want to put a song on the soundtrack.

"Apparently, Slash was at axls house to record overdubs on a song for the rush release. At this point the song name is unknown. But yes 100 percent verified. Guns n roses new music."

Details for the film's official soundtrack have not yet been revealed but it has been reported that Junkie XL will contribute. Fans will discover if there is any truth to this anonymous Guns N' Roses rumor soon as "Terminator: Dark Fate" is set to open on October 23rd, but this appears to be unsubstantiated without a credible source.


