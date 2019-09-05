Whitesnake Release 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name' Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are premiering a new music video for "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", the second single issued from their latest album, "Flesh & Blood."

The clip was filmed on the world tour in support the band's thirteenth studio set, which presents 13 new tracks with David Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

Whitesnake will continue the trek with a series of South American dates later this month that include an appearance at the Rock In Rio festival. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





