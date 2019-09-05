.

Whitesnake Release 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name' Video

Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are premiering a new music video for "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", the second single issued from their latest album, "Flesh & Blood."

The clip was filmed on the world tour in support the band's thirteenth studio set, which presents 13 new tracks with David Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

Whitesnake will continue the trek with a series of South American dates later this month that include an appearance at the Rock In Rio festival. Watch the video here.

