David Bowie Camp Streaming Title Song From New Box Set

(hennemusic) "Conversation Piece", a new David Bowie box set that explores the rocker's early years, will be released on November 15th. The 5CD collection traces Bowie's development throughout 1968 and 1969 via a series of home demos, BBC radio sessions, studio recordings with guitarist John 'Hutch' Hutchinson and the experimental music and mime group, Feathers.

"Conversation Piece" contains twelve previously-unreleased tracks/demos from the period as well as a brand new mix of the "Space Oddity" (aka "David Bowie") album by long-time Bowie producer/collaborator Tony Visconti.

The new mix of the album now features the title track of the boxset restored to the track listing in its initially intended position, before it was originally dropped due to time constraints of vinyl.

"It was so much fun to find hidden gems of musicianship," says Visconti, "with more time to mix the second time around, a guitar twiddle here, a trombone blast there, Marc Bolan's voice in a group choir and more detail in general that we overlooked all those years ago when the label gave us a week at the most to mix this album. And in the details you will find 22 year old David Bowie, who would soon take the world by storm."

The 120 page hardback book accompanying the box features exclusive memorabilia from the personal collection of David's former manager, the late Ken Pitt, as well as from the David Bowie Archive.

The 2019 mix of the "Space Oddity" album will also be released separately and individually on CD, standard digital, 96/24 digital and vinyl. The various vinyl configurations will be randomly distributed worldwide with a mixture of hand-numbered labels; numbers 1 to 1969 on silver vinyl numbers and 1970 to 2019 on gold vinyl, with the remainder being black vinyl.

"Conversation Piece" is being previewed with an audio stream of the 2019 mix of the set's title track. Check it out here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

David Bowie 'Space Oddity' 50th Anniversary Mix Video Released

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

David Bowie's Space Oddity Getting 50th Anniversary Release

Early David Bowie Demos Set For Release

Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

More David Bowie News

Share this article



