Freddie Mercury Animated Video Released From New Box Set

(hennemusic) The solo work of Queen legend Freddie Mercury will be celebrated this fall with the release of the box set, "Never Boring." Due October 11, the project presents special editions of the singer's 1985 album, "Mr. Bad Guy", 1988's "Barcelona", and a new 12-track compilation of some of his solo performances.

Taken from the very best original source material available, the full "Never Boring" collection contains three CDs with 32 tracks; a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 13 promo videos and interview; a 120-page 10"x10" hardback book full photos, many of them rare and unpublished, as well as thoughts and choice quotes from Freddie himself, and an introduction from Rami Malek, who earned an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie in the 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The Blu-ray and DVD of Mercury's video promos and his stage performances with Montserrat Caballe include eight that have been painstakingly reassembled from the original 35mm film rushes to give them the best-ever visual and sound quality.

"I had a lot of ideas bursting to get out," Freddie once explained, "and there were a lot of musical territories I wanted to explore which I really couldn't do within Queen. I wanted to cover such things as reggae rhythms and I did a couple of tracks with an orchestra."

The set includes the recently-discovered track "Time Waits For No One" produced by Dave Clark, and is being previewed with a new animated clip for the track "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow." Watch it here.

