KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date
KISS have announced that they have been forced to postpone the Los Angeles show of their farewell tour at Staples Center on September 20th, due to "scheduling issues".
The band had this to say, "Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, the KISS: End Of The Road Tour concert currently scheduled for September 20 at Staples Center in Los Angeles is postponed.
"The new date for this event will be March 4, 2020. There is nothing you need to do as your tickets will be valid for that new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date please reach out to your point of purchase for refund options."
