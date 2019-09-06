KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

KISS have announced that they have been forced to postpone the Los Angeles show of their farewell tour at Staples Center on September 20th, due to "scheduling issues".

The band had this to say, "Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, the KISS: End Of The Road Tour concert currently scheduled for September 20 at Staples Center in Los Angeles is postponed.

"The new date for this event will be March 4, 2020. There is nothing you need to do as your tickets will be valid for that new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date please reach out to your point of purchase for refund options."





Related Stories

KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First'

KISS Share Video From St. Louis Concert

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

KISS Share Blood Spitting Video From Recent Show

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

More KISS News

Share this article



