.

KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

09-06-2019
KISS

KISS have announced that they have been forced to postpone the Los Angeles show of their farewell tour at Staples Center on September 20th, due to "scheduling issues".

The band had this to say, "Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, the KISS: End Of The Road Tour concert currently scheduled for September 20 at Staples Center in Los Angeles is postponed.

"The new date for this event will be March 4, 2020. There is nothing you need to do as your tickets will be valid for that new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date please reach out to your point of purchase for refund options."


Related Stories


KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First'

KISS Share Video From St. Louis Concert

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

KISS Share Blood Spitting Video From Recent Show

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date- Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film- Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour- Aerosmith- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

Metallica Share Video Of Rarity Performance From Vienna

Freddie Mercury Animated Video Released From New Box Set

Singled Out: Lisa Bell's Inspiration

Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour

Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Residency Into Next Year

KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First'

Michael Monroe Releases 'Last Train To Tokyo' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.