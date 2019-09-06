.

Singled Out: Lisa Bell's Inspiration

09-06-2019
Lisa Bell

Lisa Bell released her brand new album "Back Seat" today (September 6th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Inspiration". Here is the story:

In my entire musical career to this point, I had always co-written songs, never having the courage to write songs completely on my own. I never had the confidence in musical abilities to be able to compose, even though deep down I knew the training I had was more than adequate. This song and most of the album was written in an off-grid cabin in the backwoods of Colorado. I was truly terrified that I would not be able to write an entire album by myself, and had many doubts leading up to the first writing session. But as I entered the cabin for the first time, I set my things down and this song came pouring out, fast. It practically wrote itself in record time. I am truly inspired by nature, and this song speaks to its influence and inspiration, and to the amazing natural setting where this song was written. The song, as with the entire album, was recorded "live" in the studio with my stellar band of musicians, Eric Moon on keys, Larry Thompson on drums, and George Lacson on bass. While the chords and melody were pre-determined, the feel and sensibility of the song was created in the studio. We tried out new ideas, rehearsed and recorded the song all in the same afternoon. You can really hear and feel the spontaneity in the recordings. This was the first song to be written for the album, and I am super excited to have it singled out!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Lisa Bell's Inspiration

More Lisa Bell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date- Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film- Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour- Aerosmith- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

Metallica Share Video Of Rarity Performance From Vienna

Freddie Mercury Animated Video Released From New Box Set

Singled Out: Lisa Bell's Inspiration

Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour

Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Residency Into Next Year

KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First'

Michael Monroe Releases 'Last Train To Tokyo' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.