Singled Out: Lisa Bell's Inspiration

Lisa Bell released her brand new album "Back Seat" today (September 6th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Inspiration". Here is the story:

In my entire musical career to this point, I had always co-written songs, never having the courage to write songs completely on my own. I never had the confidence in musical abilities to be able to compose, even though deep down I knew the training I had was more than adequate. This song and most of the album was written in an off-grid cabin in the backwoods of Colorado. I was truly terrified that I would not be able to write an entire album by myself, and had many doubts leading up to the first writing session. But as I entered the cabin for the first time, I set my things down and this song came pouring out, fast. It practically wrote itself in record time. I am truly inspired by nature, and this song speaks to its influence and inspiration, and to the amazing natural setting where this song was written. The song, as with the entire album, was recorded "live" in the studio with my stellar band of musicians, Eric Moon on keys, Larry Thompson on drums, and George Lacson on bass. While the chords and melody were pre-determined, the feel and sensibility of the song was created in the studio. We tried out new ideas, rehearsed and recorded the song all in the same afternoon. You can really hear and feel the spontaneity in the recordings. This was the first song to be written for the album, and I am super excited to have it singled out!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





