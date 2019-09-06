Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package

Steve Hackett has released a new performance video for the song 'Dancing with the Moonlit Knight' from his forthcoming multi-format live package.

'Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live' is set to hit stores on October 25th as 2CD + Blu-Ray digipak and 2CD + DVD Multibox internationally, and 2CD + Blu-Ray + DVD in North America.

It was captured during a special performance on the Genesis Revisited Tour at The Royal Festival Hall in London on October 5th of last year where Steve performance music from Genesis with a live orchestra.

Aside from Hackett's touring band, Steve was joined at the show by special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann, as well as the 41-piece Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk. Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra Release

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour

Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Steve Hackett Reveals His Supergroup Plan

More Steve Hackett News

Share this article



