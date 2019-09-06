.

Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package

09-06-2019
Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett has released a new performance video for the song 'Dancing with the Moonlit Knight' from his forthcoming multi-format live package.

'Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live' is set to hit stores on October 25th as 2CD + Blu-Ray digipak and 2CD + DVD Multibox internationally, and 2CD + Blu-Ray + DVD in North America.

It was captured during a special performance on the Genesis Revisited Tour at The Royal Festival Hall in London on October 5th of last year where Steve performance music from Genesis with a live orchestra.

Aside from Hackett's touring band, Steve was joined at the show by special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann, as well as the 41-piece Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk. Watch the video here.


