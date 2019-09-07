Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming a lyric video for "Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down", the third and latest single from the band's just-released new album, "Another State Of Grace."

"A wonderful Scott Gorham guitar riff," says frontman Ricky Warwick, "a killer saxophone solo from Michael Monroe and a lyric about that first heartbreak and sense of loss but the memories are always there to keep you warm, all signed, sealed and delivered with a big sloppy kiss from Black Star Riders."

The group's fourth studio effort was produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), and serves to introduce new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

"It was such a fun album to make," adds Gorham, "and to pick a favourite song is tough. But Tonight the Moonlight..is definitely in my top 9!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





