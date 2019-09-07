.

Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'

09-07-2019
Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming a lyric video for "Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down", the third and latest single from the band's just-released new album, "Another State Of Grace."

"A wonderful Scott Gorham guitar riff," says frontman Ricky Warwick, "a killer saxophone solo from Michael Monroe and a lyric about that first heartbreak and sense of loss but the memories are always there to keep you warm, all signed, sealed and delivered with a big sloppy kiss from Black Star Riders."

The group's fourth studio effort was produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), and serves to introduce new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

"It was such a fun album to make," adds Gorham, "and to pick a favourite song is tough. But Tonight the Moonlight..is definitely in my top 9!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'

Singled Out: Black Star Riders' Ain't The End Of The World

Black Star Riders Unplug For 'Ain't The End Of The World'

Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

Black Star Riders Announce Another State Of Grace Tour

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

More Black Star Riders News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Reveal Special Guests For Fall Tour- Blink-182 Stream New Song- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album- Def Leppard- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Reveal Special Guests For Fall Tour

Blink-182 Stream New Song 'I Really Wish I Hated You'

Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

Def Leppard's Current Residency Being Captured For DVD

The Marshall Tucker Band Extend U.S. Tour

Tool Star Featured In First Episode Of New Podcast

Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'

Singled Out: Rig Time's No Faith



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.