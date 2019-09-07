Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is streaming video of "Donner And Blitzen" as the lead track and first preview of his forthcoming Christmas album, "Celestial."

"'Donner and Blitzen' gets the snowball rolling for Celestial - a song full of excitement, love and hope," says Halford. "You can hear and feel the power of Christmas time - energy roarin' with rockin' reindeers haulin'!"

Due October 18, the project - billed as Rob Halford with Family and Friends - mixes holiday classics with all-new compositions as he is joined by a supporting cast that includes his brother, Nigel, on drums, his nephew, Alex (son of Priest bassist Ian Hill) on bass, his sister, Sue, on bells, and the twin guitar tandem of Robert Jones and Jon Blakey.

Among the classic holiday standards the singer takes on are "Deck The Halls", "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Joy To The World" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

"The great thing about heavy metal is it's got these kinds of multiple dimensions," explains the rocker. "I think when you look at it from an outside point of view - if you're not really familiar with the metal scene - it can look pretty intimidating And it is a very strong, powerful experience. But it comes at different levels. I think the music that we've made on Celestial, for example, gives a display of that. Metal maniacs - as we call ourselves - are just as ready for the holidays as everybody else. And what we've tried to do with this music is to reach out to as many of those metal dimensions as we possibly can."

"I think the holidays for any family are a mixture of fun and excitement and apprehension of the whole event," Halford adds. "The magic of it more than anything else. It's just a beautiful time of year - which a lot of us wish would be for every day of the year. It's a beautiful thing as far as bringing families together. So, what better way to celebrate it than with your family, friends...and music. You must have music at Christmas time." Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

More Rob Halford News

Share this article



