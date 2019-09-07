Singled Out: Rig Time's No Faith

Rig Time recently released a video for their latest single "No Faith" and to celebrate we asked Bryan W. Fleming (Vocalist/Drummer) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"NO FAITH is our favorite song we've written and to play live. The song started as lyrics I wrote after feeling very let down by people not supporting and appreciating their local music scene. It's sung from the perspective of giving up and basically saying "Fine, let the scene die off." It's really more sarcasm and reverse psychology sung by the antagonist, meant to inspire the protagonist to get up and support their scene rather let it die. The antagonist screams the lyrics "You'll never miss what you never loved", in a submissive and disappointed could context. The song is an anthem for anyone who has watched their music scene lose it's strength. It was very inspired by classic hardcore punk gang vocals, meant to be a song that can be sung back live. We wanted a song to bring people together, as we sing about dissolving. It's short, to the point, and hits you hard from beginning to end. It was recorded entirely with everything we use in our live setup, even the bass tones. We are only a two piece, so we are proud that we can play this track live and sound just like the recording without any backing tracks. We hope it's a song that sticks in your head and inspires you to keep supporting your music scene.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





Related Stories

More Rig Time News

Share this article



