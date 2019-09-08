.

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Releasing 'The Anthology' This Fall

(hennemusic) "Jimmy Page: The Anthology", a new book documenting the Led Zeppelin guitarist's musical career through selected material from his personal archives, will be published this fall.

Billed as a companion piece to the rocker's 2010 effort, "Jimmy Page By Jimmy Page", "The Anthology" traces the rocker's musical journey from listening to blues records with childhood friend Jeff Beck, to performing on TV in a Skiffle band; from his colossal body of session work in the Sixties, through to the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin, and on to bands such as The Firm, Coverdale & Page and Page & Plant.

Narrated entirely in Page's own words, the project includes contextual photography spanning six decades. Hundreds of items from Page's private collection have been personally selected for inclusion - from iconic guitars and stage costumes, to rare posters and vinyl pressings, and from correspondence and diary entries to unseen photographs - every piece has been photographed and brought to life with exclusive new text provided by Page, placing it within the story of his legendary career.

The new limited edition book is limited to 2,500 copies, personally signed by Page, and was produced using Italian matt art 150gsm, bound with Quarter bound in black leather with gold leaf blocking and gilt page edging, and packaged in a box Felt-lined slipcase box, "inspired by the case of Jimmy Page's first electric guitar, his 1958 Resonet Futurama."

"I was seduced by the beauty of what a six-string instrument could do, whether it was acoustic or electric," explains Page, "and I was never happy to stay in one style for too long. I always wanted to challenge myself." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Releasing 'The Anthology' This Fall

