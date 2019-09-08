.

Otherwise Announce New Album Under Mascot

09-08-2019
Otherwise

Otherwise have shared their new single "Lifted" and announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Defy" on November 8th via their recently inked deal with Mascot Records.

Frontman Adrian Patrick had this to say about the new record, "Rock 'n' roll was always meant to be dangerous. We grew up in the last era where nineties bands were Soul Rebels. They stood for something. They didn't conform. Since the greatest risks yield the greatest return, why play it safe?

"We decided to swing for the f***ing fences this time. In between the last album and now, we changed everything. I had two sons, and it took their births for me to go, 'F*** it, we've got to shoot for the goddamned stars'."

He had this to say about the first single, "It's about all of the same sh*t that got me in to trouble, and the label thought it was the best single to lead with. It's fun. I've been the guy the song is about. I've lived that life. I've been there. It's real." Listen to it here


