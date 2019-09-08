The Beatles Stream 2019 Mix Of 'Abby Road' Classic

(hennemusic) The Beatles are streaming a new 2019 mix of the track, "Oh! Darling", from the forthcoming 50th anniversary reissue of their 1969 album classic "Abbey Road."

The band are also sharing a previously-unreleased "Take 4" version of the song - featuring an overdubbed Hammond organ from Billy Preston - from studio sessions for the expanded project, which will be released on September 27.

The "Abbey Road" reissue will deliver a 2019 mix of the full original record alongside 23 session recordings and demos, most of which have not been previously available.

The Beatles' eleventh album topped the charts in several countries on its way to eventual worldwide sales of more than 31 million copies; the project was inducted into the US Recording Academy's Grammy Hall Of Fame in 1995.

A series of 50th anniversary packages will include a Super Deluxe Edition [pre-order here], limited edition four-disc CD/Blu-ray and 3LP box sets, Deluxe 2CD, single CD and vinyl as well as digital and streaming versions. Listen to both versions of the song and see the trailer for the reissue here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' Expanded For 50th Anniversary

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Beatles White Album All-Star Tribute Tour Announced

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon

Rob Zombie Rocks Beatles Classic With Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick 2018 In Review

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List 2018 In Review

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

More Beatles News

Share this article



