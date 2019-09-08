.

Tom Keifer Shares New Song 'Touching The Divine'

Tom Keifer

Former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer has released a lyric video for his new track "Touching The Divine." The song comes from his forthcoming solo album "Rise", which is set to hit stores on September 13th.

Apart from Tom, the Keifer Band features Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers and Tom had this to say about the group, "When this band came together, we all felt a bit like broken souls, each with our own unique story.

"If you ask anyone in the band, they would all say this band came along at just the right time. Every human who walks this planet faces challenges and extreme adversity they have to overcome. As a band, we feel fortunate to be able to face those things together. There is a piece of every band member in the 'The Death of Me' as well as throughout the entire Rise album."

Keifer also had this to say about the album, "We were trying to capture the feeling of what people have witnessed live with this band. There's an off-the-rails, real live feel to RISE - and that's what we were going for.

"It shows a real kind of angst and reckless abandon that we tried not to polish too much. And when we pull it back on the ballads, it's more about the emotion, the soul, and making people feel something in a different way.

"To me, the perfect rock and roll record is perfectly f***ed up. You try to make each record interesting and different. I don't ever want to make the same record twice, even though there's a common thread between them.

"Everything doesn't have to be perfectly in place, but there is a balance you try to strike. Sometimes there may be something about it that's technically not 'right,' but there's a vibe, an energy and an attitude to it that I always try to preserve." Watch the video here.


