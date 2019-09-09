.

The New Regime Share Part I Of New Album

The New Regime

Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves star Ilan Rubin fronted The New Regime have revealed the first installment of their four part album "Heart Mind Body & Soul."

The multi-part effort will be revealed in separate installments this year and the first part of 2020. Rubin explained why he decided to take that approach, "People digest music differently and much quicker today than they ever have.

"I felt like it would be doing the songs a disservice by releasing everything at once, especially since people seem to enjoy digesting music in small pieces.

"I've really tried to focus on writing songs that I find interesting. If something doesn't have a deeper meaning or another layer that you didn't know was there, then why would you keep listening to it? What makes it worth more than a handful of listens?

"This project in particular feels like a new beginning, even though it's still me and I'm still writing, playing and singing everything. It feels very fresh and it seems like a completely different thing to me than anything I've done before." Check out part I here.


