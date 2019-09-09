Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion

Jason Bonham recently discussed what it was like to perform in the place of his late father John for 2007 reunion of rock legends Led Zeppelin at the O2 Arena in London.

Bonham joined his father's former bandmates Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones for the rare reunion show that was staged to pay tribute to Atlantic Records executive Ahmet Ertegun.

Jason spoke with Albany rock radio stations Q105.7 late last month about the experience. He said,

"It was very special, just to be around them, not just the playing, but to be around them for six weeks. We went out for dinner a few times together.

"I'd spend time with Robert up in the Midlands where he lived. I'd spend time with Jimmy when I was in London and driving him around. I couldn't ask for a cooler environment to be in.

"I was now a grown man hanging out with them, not this little kid, but I still felt like the little kid."





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Releasing 'The Anthology' This Fall

Led Zeppelin Return Home In New Video Series Episode

Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project

Thunder Stream Led Zeppelin Cover From New Greatest Hits

Led Zeppelin Look Back At II

Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Reflects On Going Solo

Led Zeppelin Look Back On Second Album In New Video

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

Led Zeppelin Music and More

More Led Zeppelin News



