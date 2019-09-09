.

Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion

K. Wiggins | 09-09-2019

Led Zeppelin

Jason Bonham recently discussed what it was like to perform in the place of his late father John for 2007 reunion of rock legends Led Zeppelin at the O2 Arena in London.

Bonham joined his father's former bandmates Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones for the rare reunion show that was staged to pay tribute to Atlantic Records executive Ahmet Ertegun.

Jason spoke with Albany rock radio stations Q105.7 late last month about the experience. He said,
"It was very special, just to be around them, not just the playing, but to be around them for six weeks. We went out for dinner a few times together.

"I'd spend time with Robert up in the Midlands where he lived. I'd spend time with Jimmy when I was in London and driving him around. I couldn't ask for a cooler environment to be in.

"I was now a grown man hanging out with them, not this little kid, but I still felt like the little kid."


Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion

