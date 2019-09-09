Dopesick Release Long-Awaited Album

Dopesick finally released the long-awaited follow up to their 2002 EP "Vendetta" with the their debut full length studio album "A Violent Happy Place" hitting stores last week.

Former Skinlab guitarist and Dopesick founder Adam Albright had this to say, "I wanted to write a record, that was pure to me. Something that didn't sound like everything else, that had its own identity. I wanted my album to take you through many different moods, places, and I think that's what I did with A Violent Happy Place."

Frontman Jonathan Russell added, "I was writing about the most painful parts of Adam's life and mine, to make sure the world could relate. To me this is the only way to make honest music. It had to do with real life moments."





